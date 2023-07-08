Jonesboro Police Department hosts inaugural car show

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department’s D.A.R.E. Program held its inaugural “Dare 2 Show Your Ride” car show.

“Anything that you have that is a prized possession to you, we want you to come out here and show it off,” said Mekhi Williams, a Jonesboro Police Officer.

Over 90 cars and motorcycles were part of the show. Williams said there was something for everyone there.

“It’s always been a lot of people’s dream to be right next to a 1978 Dodge Challenger that they see on tv and they say, ‘Hey, I want to go see it’,” he said.

There were old and new cars, big and small cars, Lloyd Wofford brought seven cars to the show. He said he’s loved cars since he was a kid, and wanted to bring smiles to other kids who like cars.

“To me that’s as much fun, watching someone else enjoy it as it is for me to enjoy it,” he said.

With the funds raised in the car show, the DARE program is making sure it could continue to educate young minds about the dangers of drugs. Officer Williams was afraid the weather would keep people away from DARE’s first car show, but he was proved wrong.

“I love the community for coming out they have truly… didn’t let us down they truly came out and showed us love right now,” he said.

With the first show a big success, Officer Williams said he has sights on a much bigger crowd next year.

“Hopefully a bigger parking lot, you know, we’re gonna get it to where people to come in from out of town and come to the show,” he said.

