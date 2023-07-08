Nerds! Assemble: Maximum Nerdage event takes place in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual Nerds! Assemble: Maximum Nerdage event is taking place in Paragould.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature comic artists whose work includes Batman, Avengers, Venom, and more.

The event is NEA’s only Anime and Comic Convention featuring voice actors from Bleach, Demon Slayer, and more.

It will include local vendors and artists, along with great food.

