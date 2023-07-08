Energy Alert
Nerds! Assemble: Maximum Nerdage event takes place in Paragould

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual Nerds! Assemble: Maximum Nerdage event is taking place in Paragould.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature comic artists whose work includes Batman, Avengers, Venom, and more.

The event is NEA’s only Anime and Comic Convention featuring voice actors from Bleach, Demon Slayer, and more.

It will include local vendors and artists, along with great food.

