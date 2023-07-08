Energy Alert
Summer concert series featuring Akeem Kemp

Musician Akeem Kemp will take the stage at Native Brew Works, 515 S. Gee St.
Musician Akeem Kemp will take the stage at Native Brew Works, 515 S. Gee St.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is hosting its Summer Concert Series Saturday, July 8.

The concerts will be held at the Native Brew Works on 515 South Gee Street in Jonesboro.

Join the community as they take part in the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home’s Summer Concerts featuring blues musician and singer Akeem Kemp.

The series will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is free.

The Johnny Cash Boyhood Home’s Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation, Judd Hill Foundation, and KASU.

