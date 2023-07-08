USATF Region 9 Championships held at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Track & field is in the spotlight on a warm weekend in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State is hosting the USATF Region 9 Junior Olympics Championships. Athletes from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas in action from ages 8 all the way to 18.

JHS standout Matthew Cooper taking home gold Saturday for the Ralvis Raptors. He launched the shot put 47 feet, 11 inches to win in the boys 17-18 year old division.

The competition finishes up on Sunday. Top 8 finishes punch you a ticket to the National Junior Olympics later this month in Oregon.

