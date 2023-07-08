Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

USATF Region 9 Championships held at Arkansas State

Athletes from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma are competing in the USATF Region 9...
Athletes from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma are competing in the USATF Region 9 Junior Olympic Championships.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Track & field is in the spotlight on a warm weekend in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State is hosting the USATF Region 9 Junior Olympics Championships. Athletes from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas in action from ages 8 all the way to 18.

JHS standout Matthew Cooper taking home gold Saturday for the Ralvis Raptors. He launched the shot put 47 feet, 11 inches to win in the boys 17-18 year old division.

The competition finishes up on Sunday. Top 8 finishes punch you a ticket to the National Junior Olympics later this month in Oregon.

You can check out live stats here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 32-year-old Joshua Harris was arrested around 9:30...
Escaped Osceola inmate arrested
Police arrested two people after they said they found approximately one pound of...
2 arrested after police find a pound of meth
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Officers arrested 22-year-old Blake Nicolasa Searcy on Wednesday, July 5, on a charge of...
Man arrested on child porn charges
Farmers across Sharp County say they are thankful for the rain, but more is needed to eradicate...
Despite rain, drought conditions persist in Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

The Simmons Bank Red Wolves Classic is held annually at the Jonesboro Country Club
40th Simmons Bank Red Wolves Classic underway
40th Simmons Bank Red Wolves Classic underway
USATF Region 9 Championships held at Arkansas State
Arkansas State football is celebrating their 50th season at their home stadium in 2023. It...
A-State football celebrating 50th season of home stadium in 2023