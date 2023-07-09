Anthony Black & Jordan Walsh fill up box scores in NBA Summer League debuts

LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - A pair of Razorbacks had stellar debuts in the NBA Summer League.

Anthony Black dropped 17 points Saturday night, but the Magic fell to the Pistons 89 - 78. The 1st round pick also chipped in 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Anthony Black full highlights vs. DET:



17 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

3 STL

7-10 FG pic.twitter.com/pWokhAJddH — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 8, 2023

2nd round pick Jordan Walsh showed his range for the Celtics. The Hog hit 4 three-pointers Saturday afternoon but they fell to the Heat 99 - 88. Walsh led Boston with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Jordan Walsh FEELING IT 🔥



The Celtics' second-round pick already up to 3 threes in the 1Q!



Watch the #NBA2KSummerLeague on NBA TV: https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk pic.twitter.com/yqfXIDioSs — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023

The NBA Summer League continues through July 17th in Las Vegas. Seven former Razorbacks are in action.

- Anthony Black (Magic)

- Au’Diese Toney (Magic)

- Nick Smith (Hornets)

- Jordan Walsh (Celtics)

- Jaylin Williams (Thunder)

- Stanley Umude (Pistons)

- RIcky Council IV (76ers)

-

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.