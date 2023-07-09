Anthony Black & Jordan Walsh fill up box scores in NBA Summer League debuts
LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - A pair of Razorbacks had stellar debuts in the NBA Summer League.
Anthony Black dropped 17 points Saturday night, but the Magic fell to the Pistons 89 - 78. The 1st round pick also chipped in 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals.
2nd round pick Jordan Walsh showed his range for the Celtics. The Hog hit 4 three-pointers Saturday afternoon but they fell to the Heat 99 - 88. Walsh led Boston with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block.
The NBA Summer League continues through July 17th in Las Vegas. Seven former Razorbacks are in action.
- Anthony Black (Magic)
- Au’Diese Toney (Magic)
- Nick Smith (Hornets)
- Jordan Walsh (Celtics)
- Jaylin Williams (Thunder)
- Stanley Umude (Pistons)
- RIcky Council IV (76ers)
