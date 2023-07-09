Former A-State TE Seydou Traore commits to Mississippi State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf is thinking SEC.

247Sports reports that Seydou Traore committed to Mississippi State. The London, England native played two seasons at Arkansas State, earning 1st Team All-SBC honors in 2022. he entered the transfer portal in December 2022. Traore participated in 2023 spring practice at Colorado but entered the portal again.

In 2022, Seydou was 3rd among FBS tight ends with 655 receiving yards. His 50 receptions led the Sun Belt, his 4 touchdown receptions was good for 2nd in the conference. Traore recorded a career-high 120 receiving yards and a touchdown against Memphis and was responsible for at least 50 receiving yards in six games. as PFF’s 6th highest-graded TE in 2022.

Since he entered the portal twice, Traore would need a waiver to be eligible to play for Mississippi State in the 2023 season.

