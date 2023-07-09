Energy Alert
Jones County LB Ricky Willis commits to Arkansas State

Jones County linebacker Ricky Willis commits to Arkansas State.
Jones County linebacker Ricky Willis commits to Arkansas State.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State adds JUCO talent to their roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Jones County (MS) linebacker Ricky Willis announced Sunday that he’s committed to the Red Wolves. He played in 20 games over the last two seasons for the Bobcats. Willis recorded a total of 59 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 3.5 tackles for a loss, and a pick-six.

Willis would have two seasons of eligibility with the Red Wolves.

