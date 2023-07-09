Jones County LB Ricky Willis commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State adds JUCO talent to their roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Jones County (MS) linebacker Ricky Willis announced Sunday that he’s committed to the Red Wolves. He played in 20 games over the last two seasons for the Bobcats. Willis recorded a total of 59 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 3.5 tackles for a loss, and a pick-six.

#AGTG I’m bless to be in this position & continue to play the game I love with that being said I’m committed to Arkansas state @CoachButchJones @CoachShalala #RedWolfsup 🐺🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/vje5nLwqtv — Ricky Willis (@WillisRicky2) July 9, 2023

Willis would have two seasons of eligibility with the Red Wolves.

