Shooting investigation underway, one person hospitalized

By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital after an evening shooting in Pocahontas.

According to Pocahontas Police Chief, David Edington, the shooting happened on Archer Street. He said the suspect is in custody.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

The department is actively investigating the shooting. The details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

As more information is available this story will be updated.

