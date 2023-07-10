Energy Alert
Analyst warns hurricane season could drive up gas prices

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices remain virtually unchanged, but one analyst said Monday that could change with the approach of hurricane season.

GasBuddy.com reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell 0.4 cents in the last week to $3.07.

Prices in Arkansas are now 3.8 cents a gallon less than a month ago and $1.18 less than a year ago.

The national average remained unchanged at $3.50 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, does not expect prices to “find much momentum” in either direction.

“But there is a rising risk for hurricane season and potential disruptions,” he stated, noting Colorado State University’s 2023 hurricane forecast indicates what he calls a “sharp uptick” in the number of expected hurricanes.

“Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem,” he said. “There is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

