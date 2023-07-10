Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins selected by Cubs in 2023 MLB Draft

Arkansas pitcher tossed 2 shutout frames on Tuesday.
Arkansas pitcher tossed 2 shutout frames on Tuesday.
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the second round (68th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The hard-throwing right-hander, the Hogs’ lone selection on day one of the draft, is the 253rd overall draft selection in program history. Wiggins is the 17th Arkansas pitcher drafted since 2019 as well as the 13th taken in the first 10 rounds.

Wiggins was expected to headline the Razorbacks’ starting rotation before missing the entirety of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament that required Tommy John surgery. In his Arkansas career, the Roland, Okla., native appeared in 34 games with 19 starts and recorded a 9-4 record with a 6.17 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 89 innings.

As a sophomore in 2022, Wiggins went 6-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 66 innings across 17 appearances with 15 starts. He made 17 appearances, including four starts, on the mound as a true freshman in 2021 and posted a 3-1 record with a 5.09 ERA, 28 strikeouts and four saves in 23 innings pitched.

Wiggins is the second Arkansas pitcher in as many drafts to be selected in the second round. Fellow right-hander Peyton Pallette was picked up by the Chicago White Sox in the second round (62nd overall) of last year’s MLB draft.

Through the first two rounds of this year’s draft, four Razorback signees – infielder Aidan Miller (1st round, No. 27 overall – Philadelphia Phillies), outfielder Kendall George (1st round, No. 36 overall – Los Angeles Dodgers), infielder Nazzan Zanetello (2nd round, No. 50 overall – Boston Red Sox) and infielder Walker Martin (2nd round, No. 52 overall – San Francisco Giants) – have been selected. Arkansas and Vanderbilt lead all teams with four drafted signees.

The 20-round MLB draft continues with rounds 3-10 Monday beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway, one person hospitalized
Police arrested two people after they said they found approximately one pound of...
2 arrested after police find a pound of meth
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

Arkansas State football is celebrating their 50th season at their home stadium in 2023. It...
Arkansas State football celebrating 50th season of home stadium
Red Wolves in 90: Julien Sale shines on Challenge Tour, Pauline Meyer competes for Germany
Jones County linebacker Ricky Willis commits to Arkansas State.
Jones County LB Ricky Willis commits to Arkansas State
Anthony Black & Jordan Walsh fill up box scores in NBA Summer League debuts