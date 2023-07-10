Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins selected by Cubs in 2023 MLB Draft

Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the second round (68th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The hard-throwing right-hander, the Hogs’ lone selection on day one of the draft, is the 253rd overall draft selection in program history. Wiggins is the 17th Arkansas pitcher drafted since 2019 as well as the 13th taken in the first 10 rounds.

Wiggins was expected to headline the Razorbacks’ starting rotation before missing the entirety of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament that required Tommy John surgery. In his Arkansas career, the Roland, Okla., native appeared in 34 games with 19 starts and recorded a 9-4 record with a 6.17 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 89 innings.

As a sophomore in 2022, Wiggins went 6-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 66 innings across 17 appearances with 15 starts. He made 17 appearances, including four starts, on the mound as a true freshman in 2021 and posted a 3-1 record with a 5.09 ERA, 28 strikeouts and four saves in 23 innings pitched.

Wiggins is the second Arkansas pitcher in as many drafts to be selected in the second round. Fellow right-hander Peyton Pallette was picked up by the Chicago White Sox in the second round (62nd overall) of last year’s MLB draft.

Through the first two rounds of this year’s draft, four Razorback signees – infielder Aidan Miller (1st round, No. 27 overall – Philadelphia Phillies), outfielder Kendall George (1st round, No. 36 overall – Los Angeles Dodgers), infielder Nazzan Zanetello (2nd round, No. 50 overall – Boston Red Sox) and infielder Walker Martin (2nd round, No. 52 overall – San Francisco Giants) – have been selected. Arkansas and Vanderbilt lead all teams with four drafted signees.

The 20-round MLB draft continues with rounds 3-10 Monday beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

