Beatles at the Ridge announces vendor information

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Beatles at the Ridge is coming to Walnut Ridge, and vendors are encouraged to sign up soon.

The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, in Walnut Ridge and will go from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine, with no refunds available.

All booths will be a 10x10 foot space for $50 a piece and must be set up by 9:30 a.m. the day of the event, with vehicles off the site by 9 a.m.

Tents, tables, chairs, water, and ice will not be provided, and each vendor must bring their own.

According to a Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce news release, Beatles at the Ridge offers no guarantees for sales. Each vendor is solely responsible for complying with the Beatles at the Ridge regulations, along with city and state tax regulations.

The festival will not permit non-food vendors to give out free food products during the event, with the exception of small individually wrapped candies, due to food vendors paying more for booths.

No bicycles, ATVs, or golf carts are allowed in the festival area, and all dogs must be on leashes.

For more information on becoming a vendor or a sponsor at the event, visit the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.