CDL certification program combatting trucker shortage

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The truck driver shortage continues in Arkansas and the United States.

A Northeast Arkansas college is seeing success in fighting that shortage.

A recent news release from Black River Technical College said in the last ten months, it has graduated 80 students from its CDL training program.

“We come in and have a week of class, then four weeks in the field out here testing and practicing getting prepared for the testing at the Newport Testing Center,” said BRTC CDL Instructor Kenny Higginbotham.

Classes are offered at both BRTC campuses in Paragould and Pocahontas.

The course takes five weeks to prepare you for the CDL test.

“We go over basics such as our pre-trip. We’ve got to discuss all the different points of the truck and trailer equipment and how they function—knowing how they operate. Knowing how they function is the biggest part of it,” Higginbotham said.

The instructor explained he believes the course will continuously help combat the driver shortage.

“I think at one point we were 7,000 short in the state of Arkansas alone, and we’re helping to feed into that. We’re putting people to work pretty quick when they get done,” he added.

Student Deztinee Taylor explained she’s getting into the industry to give her family a better living.

“I have a family full of truckers, so I decided I was going to follow the family line and be a trucker myself. I also did it for my family. I have two little boys, and I want to make a better living for me and my family,” Taylor said.

The course isn’t strictly intended for truck drivers, either.

“Funny enough, I’m not going to be a truck driver, I’m getting my CDL to be a lineman. I’ve got offers to go drive and whatnot. If something falls through, I’ve always got that to back me up,” Student Cade Spurlock explained.

For more information about how to sign up for the program, visit Black River Technical College’s website.

