Child’s wish comes true after major surgery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Make-A-Wish made a four-year-old’s wish come true on Sunday.

Jessie Matthews is a warrior who has fought his battles in a hospital room for most of his life.

“He was born with a kidney disease, as a matter of fact, he had zero function,” said Jimmie Lee, Jessie’s grandfather.

Jessie and his mother have made multiple trips to Little Rock for dialysis.

“Even though he was going through that, he always is a happy child, even during that time. I mean, he always went through it like a trooper,” he said.

Lee said Jessie wasn’t alone in his battle.

“When there is a sickness in the family, it affects the whole family,” he said.

Jessie and his mother made multiple trips to Little Rock, at the expense of her job and her other kids. Missing birthdays at times.

In April, Jessie received a new kidney.

On Sunday, he was surprised with a trip to Disney World. His family planned to leave for the magical amusement park the following day.

“He’s always talked about it, he always [says] I gotta see the Mickey,” said Lee.

At his wish granting, Jessie was also surprised by another favorite character of his, Pete the Cat.

Lee said oftentimes, Jessie would ask for music from Pete the Cat when going down to Little Rock for treatment.

Jessie and his mom aren’t going to Disney World alone. Lee said his siblings have made sacrifices over the years and deserved the trip as well.

“She missed some birthday parties, she was unable to do it so what this will do is kind of replace some of that lost time,” said the grandfather.

Lee said he was grateful to Make-a-Wish, saying the trips he made to Little Rock also inspired him to help make other children’s wishes come true.

Lee said he knows Jessie is a warrior every day, but he just wants him to be a kid for one day.

“Anything I can do to make him happy just for today and that’s what this trip is going to do,” he said.

