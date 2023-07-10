Crash with injury slows traffic along Highway 67

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injury has slowed traffic along Highway 67 in Jackson County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened at approximately 3:41 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

ARDOT reported the crash happened near Exit 85 in the southbound lane.

Arkansas State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are diverting traffic from the Exit 85 southbound exit to the Exit 83 southbound on-ramp.

No word on the extent of the injuries.

K8 News will provide updates to this story when they become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.