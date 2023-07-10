Energy Alert
Former Arkansas elected official dies

(Arkansas Auditor of State's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Arkansas politician is dead at the age of 83.

Talk Business and Politics reports Charlie Daniels died following a brief illness.

During his 30 years in politics, he served as the Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands, Secretary of State, and Auditor of State.

Memorial service information will be released at a later date.

