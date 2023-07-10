Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Heartland Girl Scouts work to improve conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound

Girl Scout Troop helps dog pound Dunklin County.
By Madison Steward
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - It didn’t take long for the community to jump in and help the Campbell dog pound after an investigation found unfavorable conditions.

“They don’t have voice, we have to be their voice,” said Girl Scout Troop Leader Tara Lawless.

Lawless and two of her scouts spent their Monday on July 10 unloading cots, dog food, toys and other donated supplies for the pups in the pound.

17-year-old Karea Goodman is one of the troop’s scouts who is helping out. She said she knew she wanted to help the moment she heard about the conditions at the pound.

“We just are trying our best to, you know, give these dogs the best living conditions,” she said.

“We had a dog named buddy, he is still here and he had a broken bed and the food bowl was rusted and it just felt so satisfying giving him a bowl that didn’t have rust in it, and abed that he could sleep on,” she added.

Their troop reached out to a several stores for donated supplies.

They also had a recent raffle, raising more than $300 for the pound.

Goodman and 11-year-old Averie Lawless got to spend time with the dogs after they donated the supplies.

“I just want them to live like a normal dog in a normal house,” said Averie.

Her troop leader Tara Lawless said it’s going to take the entire community to help these dogs have that normal life.

“They have made improvements from what I have seen, but yeah there’s not enough funding here in town, we are a small town,” she said.

Lawless said their next goal is to get a fenced-in enclosure built. They are working to find possible grants to help fund that project.

Previous stories
Man charged in connection with alleged animal abuse at southeast Mo. dog pound
Mayor: “We’re going to make some major improvements” amid investigation into conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A news release on Monday, July 10 said Joel Williams is wanted by the agency on multiple felony...
Police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Crash with injury on Highway 67 near Exit 85
Lanes reopen following crash with injury on Highway 67
A Pocahontas man died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Police arrested a woman after they said she attacked the staff in a Paragould emergency room.
Police: Woman kicked, spat on hospital staff
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge 54-year-old Darin Wright with two counts of...
Man accused of setting relative’s home on fire

Latest News

Crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and East Johnson Avenue
Crash with possible injuries shuts down Jonesboro intersection
With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The Batesville Police Department is hoping a new building will help it connect with its...
Batesville police looks to protect citizens further with move closer into town
Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.
$100,000 bond set for man arrested on child porn charges
Arkansas State reveals bracket for best football home games over last 50 seasons