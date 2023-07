JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Depending on the weather, improvements will be made on a Jonesboro road starting July 10.

The city of Jonesboro said West Nettleton Avenue from Main Street to Flint Street would receive an asphalt overlay starting at 7 a.m.

🚧 Weather permitting, an asphalt overlay will take place on West Nettleton Avenue from Main to Flint starting at 7:00 a.m., Monday, July 10. Please take an alternate route. Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Sunday, July 9, 2023

The city said to find an alternate route.

