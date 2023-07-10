Energy Alert
July 10: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

After record-breaking rainfall in Jonesboro yesterday, skies cleared out, and the next couple of days will be nice.

Patchy fog is possible this morning, but sunshine will rule the skies this afternoon.

Temperatures will also be below normal, and humidity will be low.

Temperatures today will be in the mid-80s!

Tonight is clear, with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be just as nice as today, with temperatures near 90°.

The below-normal temperatures a lower humidity will end by Wednesday as a warm front moves to the north.

That will bring us temperatures in the mid-90s, dewpoints in the mid-to-upper 70s, and the chance for rain.

Heat index values will also be around 105°, so Heat Advisories are possible later this week.

The rain chances and high heat will stick around through the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Road improvements will start today in Region 8, the areas set to be impacted.

More public meetings are set for this week on the Jonesboro Sportplex, the topics of discussion.

Home energy assistance for those struggling to keep up with their utility bills; the program that starts today details how you can apply.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

