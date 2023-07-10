The Landing’s ‘Float to Feed Southeast Missouri’ to Benefit SEMO Food Bank

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - This summer, The Landing in Van Buren, Missouri, will be giving floaters the chance to give back to help neighbors facing hunger.

On Saturday, July 15, The Landing will donate 10 percent of all rental costs to Southeast Missouri Food Bank. The food bank serves 16 counties in southeast Missouri, including Carter County, where The Landing is located.

“The Landing is excited to partner with the food bank and help families across our area defeat hunger through ‘Float to Feed Southeast Missouri,’” said Jeremy Bedell, family owner of The Landing.

According to the most recent Map the Meal Gap data, southeast Missouri has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state of Missouri, with 1 in 7 families being food insecure. That is based on data from 2021 when the food bank served 70,000 people each month versus 80,000 each month in 2023.

“We’re seeing more families and individuals needing assistance right now due to higher food costs,” said Sarah Garner, chief advancement officer of SEMO Food Bank. “Summer is an even harder time on families when kids are home for school, so ‘Float to Feed Southeast Missouri’ could not come at a better time. We’re grateful for The Landing’s support and so excited about this partnership!”

The Landing will also be hosting a virtual food drive from July 10-23 to benefit the food bank.

Donations can be made at https://semofoodbank.fenly.org/drive/float-to-feed-virtual-food-drive-2/.

For more information about Southeast Missouri Food Bank, please visit semofoodbank.org.

For details on floating at The Landing, visit https://thelandingcurrentriver.com/floating/.

# # #

About Southeast Missouri Food Bank

The mission of Southeast Missouri Food Bank is to end hunger and leverage the power of food to build healthy communities. The food bank provides food to 140 charitable and disaster relief programs in Southeast Missouri. These member agencies include food pantries, soup kitchens, domestic violence, and homeless shelters. Southeast Missouri Food Bank also holds regular mobile food distributions. It provides monthly boxes of food to 5,500 senior citizens and weekend backpacks of food during the school year to nearly 1,200 students in 30 school districts. The food bank’s 16-county coverage area includes Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, and Wayne counties. Those interested in helping can do so by making a tax-deductible contribution, donating food, or scheduling a time to volunteer. Visit semofoodbank.org for more information.

