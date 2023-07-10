Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

LiHEAP Applications open Monday for Arkansans

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Applications are now open for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Arkansas.

The LiHEAP program helps low-income families in the state with their energy bills, offering up to $475 to some applicants.

Many agencies across Northeast Arkansas, like the Black River Area Development Corporation, assist families in signing up for the program.

“We accept applications in Clay, Lawrence, and Randolph County on Mondays and Tuesdays. You can come into the office on those days. You can also sign up on our website by clicking on energy assistance,” said LiHEAP Program Director Alex Lynch.

Lynch said the LiHEAP program is essential to some in Northeast Arkansas.

“It’s very important that we offer a program like this because it’s essential and crucial for vulnerable populations,” Lynch added.

To find out what agency can assist you in signing up for LiHEAP, visit the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway, one person hospitalized
Police arrested two people after they said they found approximately one pound of...
2 arrested after police find a pound of meth
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Latest News

A recent news release from Black River Technical College said in the last ten months, it has...
CDL certification program combatting trucker shortage
Twilight Skating Rink is still looking for a temporary home amid a pending move from the place...
Skating rink still searching for temporary home
Farmers across Sharp County say they are thankful for the rain, but more is needed to eradicate...
Despite rain, drought conditions persist in Northeast Arkansas
Luau Ice in Batesville is serving up snow cones and lemonade for the summer. But there is...
Luau Ice prepares teens with disabilities for the workforce