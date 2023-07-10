LiHEAP Applications open Monday for Arkansans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Applications are now open for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Arkansas.

The LiHEAP program helps low-income families in the state with their energy bills, offering up to $475 to some applicants.

Many agencies across Northeast Arkansas, like the Black River Area Development Corporation, assist families in signing up for the program.

“We accept applications in Clay, Lawrence, and Randolph County on Mondays and Tuesdays. You can come into the office on those days. You can also sign up on our website by clicking on energy assistance,” said LiHEAP Program Director Alex Lynch.

Lynch said the LiHEAP program is essential to some in Northeast Arkansas.

“It’s very important that we offer a program like this because it’s essential and crucial for vulnerable populations,” Lynch added.

To find out what agency can assist you in signing up for LiHEAP, visit the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality website.

