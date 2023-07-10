Man accused of setting relative’s home on fire

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man on suspicion of attempted murder after they said he set fire to a relative’s home.

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge 54-year-old Darin E. Wright with two counts of conduct constituting attempted murder-second degree and one count of arson. The judge ordered he be held on a $1 million bond.

According to court documents, the victim awoke at 1 a.m. Thursday, July 6, to find their home on Ward Lane on fire.

“They believed that their brother, the potential defendant Darin E. Wright, had started the fire,” Detective Sergeant Jacob Higdon stated in the affidavit. “The complainant and a juvenile were inside the residence when the fire was started.”

Surveillance video collected from the area reportedly showed a vehicle matching Wright’s arrive at the home around 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, July 5. The video also “showed an individual” matching Wright’s description walk through the victim’s yard at 11:41 p.m. and “the fire starting several seconds later.”

In a separate case, the affidavit stated on July 6, a Greene County resident reported to the sheriff’s office that Wright had come to their home at 1:30 a.m. and dumped gasoline on their air conditioning unit and around the base of their home.

During a Mirandized interview on July 7, Higdon stated in the affidavit that Wright “made incriminating statements regarding the above-mentioned incidents.”

