MO law increases number of medical residency slots

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Missouri law, recently signed into law by Governor Mike Parson, looks to address the state’s shortage of doctors and psychiatrists.

The measure looks to help post-graduate medical students get the experience they need by increasing the number of residency slots which could help fill shortages for medical and mental health facilities in rural areas.

Quincy Medical Group’s Chief Medical Officer Rick Noble said the plan is a great way to attract doctors to rural areas like Northeast Missouri.

“It’s really important to show that there are organizations who are willing to invest in support, as well as that they will be a part of a larger organization that will give them what they need to practice,” Noble said.

Blessing Health System’s Administrative Coordinator Ginger Hodson said they provide services to the community, and shows them what a rural area has to offer.

“Many times if a physician, resident and his or her family is in a community for three years, I think it gives us a better chance of them considering staying in the area,” Hodson said.

Noble said the demand for primary care physicians in northeast Missouri remains high, especially with an aging population.

Mental health providers see this as a great opportunity to help patients.

Mark Twain Behavioral Health’s Vice President of Clinical Operations Angela Caraway said they continue to experience a workforce shortage for psychiatrists. She said currently they participate in a shadowing program for college students, but nothing residency related. However, she said if residency slots were available it would really help clients reaching out for their services.

“A lot of clients are starting to show wanting to come back into the offices and not having the interest to engage in telepsychiatry or telehealth so being able to have those homegrown physicians in our area would definitely be a benefit,” Caraway said.

She said she hopes it will help create some residency slots available in their area, and provide funding to make it happen.

