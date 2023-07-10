Motorcyclist killed in crash

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas man died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Saturday, July 8, on Millcreek Road in Randolph County.

Jimmy Neece, 45, was eastbound when his 1986 Suzuki left the road on the left side.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the motorcycle drove through a ditch before striking a gas meter and overturning, throwing Neece off.

Neece was taken to Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas, where he later died.

