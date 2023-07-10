People fairly pleased after record rainfall leads to surprising low number of flooding calls

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weathering the storm. Sunday’s rainfall lasted for hours in Jonesboro, and as the sky kept getting darker people began to worry about their homes but unlike times before fewer people called the city about home damage.

The City of Jonesboro said they received just 1 call about someone who had water in their home.

Lucas Foster is one person who was thrilled with the lack of standing water, He compared Sunday to weeks ago and said it was a night and day difference.

“I have a tuck and it was even a little deep for me to even pass in it months ago, but yesterday I came out and in like an hour or so all the water out of the road was gone,” Foster said

Jonesboro broke a record, seeing over 4 inches of rainfall, the most they had ever had for July 9, and Foster, who lives in south Jonesboro, said he has noticed the change.

“The last few times it has really rained and got flooded I have seen them out here nonstop trying to get it done,” Foster said.

Foster is talking about city crews working to clean ditches and creeks around his house, something that Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said was important moving forward.

“When it comes to looking for the future and what we are doing we have less customer flooding issues on their personal properties since we had before and that is a start,” Copenhaver said.

For Foster, he loves being able to look out on a rainy day and still be able to see his driveway and drive safety

“It’s nice not having to worry about running over a pothole or something sharp in the road you don’t see,” Foster said

Copenhaver said projects to keep houses and roads dry are a must going forward.

“So our architects and our engineers all have to plan for what we anticipate what our future needs are going to be but we have to keep investing in our infrastructure,” Copenhaver said.

