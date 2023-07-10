Police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Blytheville police need your help finding a suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

A news release on Monday, July 10 said Joel Williams is wanted by the agency on multiple felony warrants, including first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

If you see Williams, you are encouraged not to approach him.

If you have any information on where Williams is, you should call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

