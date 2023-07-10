Police: Woman kicked, spat on hospital staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a woman after they said she attacked the staff in a Paragould emergency room.
According to the affidavit, 27-year-old Amber Miller was transported on July 6 to the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center ER from a medical facility in Senath, Missouri, due to violent behavior.
While at AMMC, Miller was accused of the following:
- Spit in the face, kicked and scratched one medical professional
- Spit on the back of one medical professional
- Spit in the face of and scratched another medical professional
- Spit in the face of two other medical professionals
- Kicked one medical professional in the chest
On Monday, July 10, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to charge Miller with two counts of second-degree battery and set her bond at $10,000.
