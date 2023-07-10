Police: Woman kicked, spat on hospital staff

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a woman after they said she attacked the staff in a Paragould emergency room.

According to the affidavit, 27-year-old Amber Miller was transported on July 6 to the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center ER from a medical facility in Senath, Missouri, due to violent behavior.

While at AMMC, Miller was accused of the following:

Spit in the face, kicked and scratched one medical professional

Spit on the back of one medical professional

Spit in the face of and scratched another medical professional

Spit in the face of two other medical professionals

Kicked one medical professional in the chest

On Monday, July 10, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to charge Miller with two counts of second-degree battery and set her bond at $10,000.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.