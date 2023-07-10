Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Proposed ordinance places rules for Data Centers in Craighead County

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed ordinance in Craighead County would adopt certain rules and regulations concerning external noise from Data Centers.

This would put regulations on a cryptocurrency mining farm, this comes as a new state law goes into effect on August 1 which would not allow a county to make ordinances based on noise specific to Data centers.

For that reason, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day wanted to get ahead of it.

“This new law that goes in place says that we can’t have any ordinances specific to them after August 1 so we thought hey let’s go ahead and get this on the books, so we don’t have to worry about someone being a bad neighbor,” Day said.

This emphasis on the ordinance also comes as other towns like Harrison and Wooster have had centers come into town and cause some issues when it comes to noise.

With a small window until the law goes into effect, Judge Day said they made sure to run it by the trade association of Arkansas.

“We ran our ordinance by them they didn’t have an issue with it, and we just felt like it was good, we just didn’t want an issue with noise complaints with a business like that out in the county,” Day said.

The ordinance will be discussed at the quorum court meeting Monday night.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway, one person hospitalized
Police arrested two people after they said they found approximately one pound of...
2 arrested after police find a pound of meth
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Deputies say 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful,...
Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Latest News

A recent news release from Black River Technical College said in the last ten months, it has...
CDL certification program combatting trucker shortage
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Crash with injury slows traffic along Highway 67 in Jackson County
Crash with injury slows traffic along Highway 67
A news release on Monday, July 10 said Joel Williams is wanted by the agency on multiple felony...
Police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous