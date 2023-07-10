Proposed ordinance places rules for Data Centers in Craighead County

CRAIGHEAD CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed ordinance in Craighead County would adopt certain rules and regulations concerning external noise from Data Centers.

This would put regulations on a cryptocurrency mining farm, this comes as a new state law goes into effect on August 1 which would not allow a county to make ordinances based on noise specific to Data centers.

For that reason, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day wanted to get ahead of it.

“This new law that goes in place says that we can’t have any ordinances specific to them after August 1 so we thought hey let’s go ahead and get this on the books, so we don’t have to worry about someone being a bad neighbor,” Day said.

This emphasis on the ordinance also comes as other towns like Harrison and Wooster have had centers come into town and cause some issues when it comes to noise.

With a small window until the law goes into effect, Judge Day said they made sure to run it by the trade association of Arkansas.

“We ran our ordinance by them they didn’t have an issue with it, and we just felt like it was good, we just didn’t want an issue with noise complaints with a business like that out in the county,” Day said.

The ordinance will be discussed at the quorum court meeting Monday night.

