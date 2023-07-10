State marijuana sales reach $141 million so far in 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’ marijuana sales have reached $141 million just six months into the year.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, from January 1, 2023, through the end of June, patients spent $141 million on medical marijuana purchases to obtain 29,057 pounds. This includes $23.5 million in May and $23.4 million in June.

Compared to last year, sales for 2022 peaked at $276 million and 50,547 pounds, making 2022 the largest year for sales since the industry launched.

Suite 443, in Hot Springs, and Natural Relief Dispensary, in Sherwood, sold the largest amount over the last six months. Suite 443 led with 3,020 pounds, and Natural Relief followed with 2,825 pounds.

“Since the first dispensary opened for business in 2019, approximately $900 million has been spent on medical marijuana purchases in Arkansas,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “With a sales average of $23.5 million monthly, we should surpass $1 billion in overall sales toward the end of this year. Patients are spending an average of $785,000 a day at the state’s 38 dispensaries.”

