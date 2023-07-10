2 explosive devices found as Howell County Sheriff’s deputies check on suspicious vehicle

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -At least two people are in custody after the Howell County Sheriff’s Office found two explosive devices when they came upon a suspicious vehicle Sunday morning.

Deputies learned that a person in the vehicle had active warrants for their arrest.

Deputies called the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s bomb squad after they found the devices. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook Page that once the bomb squad confirmed the devices were active explosives they were moved to a safe location.

Courtesy: Howell County Sheriff's Office (KYTV)

Courtesy: Howell County Sheriff's Office (KYTV)

Deputies also found a controlled substance. The investigation is ongoing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.