$100,000 bond set for man arrested on child porn charges

Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after a home search yielded evidence of child exploitation.

According to the affidavit, Lonnie J. Simpson, Jr., 38 of Jonesboro, was arrested on July 9, three days after officers with Jonesboro ICAC Division conducted a search warrant at his residence.

The search came after detectives received numerous cyber tips from Arkansas State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on child exploitation being uploaded onto social media.

The affidavit states that during the search, detectives found computers and cell phones, as well as zip lock bags in a backpack in Simpon’s bedroom containing sleeping pills, as well as articles of clothing belonging to a female child.

Detectives also found video cameras and tapes for the cameras. Upon further investigation, the videos and photos found on the cameras were of small children that Simpson had recorded.

The affidavit continues to say detectives were able to locate hundreds of images of child exploitation on Simpson’s laptop.

Simpson was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Simpson was charged on Friday, July 10 with computer child pornography and was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

He will also be required to wear an ankle monitor and will not be able to access the internet.

Simpson’s next court date is scheduled for August 25, 2023.

