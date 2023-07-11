Arkansas man arrested for threatening judge on Facebook

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they said he sent a threatening Facebook message to an Arkansas judge.

According to a Tuesday news release, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Gordon Pickens of Star City sent a “concerning message” to 11th Judicial District West-Second Division Circuit Judge Robert Wyatt.

The sheriff’s office did not detail the threats Pickens is accused of making.

After learning of the alleged threats, the sheriff’s office launched an investigation.

With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Tri-County Drug Task Force, investigators tracked Pickens to an apartment in Benton.

A surveillance team working along with the Benton Police Department reported seeing Pickens leave an apartment complex in a silver Jeep with fabricated license plates and stopped him on a traffic violation.

Officers arrested him without incident, a Tuesday news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Pickens is being held at the W.C. “Dub” Adult Detention Center in Jefferson County on charges of threatening a judicial official, a Class B felony.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.