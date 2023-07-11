Batesville police looks to protect citizens further with move closer into town

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department is hoping to move closer to its residents.

Currently, the agency works on Industrial Drive, just on the outskirts of town.

Chief Alan Cockrill said while the building is fine, it is an inconvenience for the community.

The city acquired a building on Oak Street in Oct. 2022, and he emphasized it is the perfect location for the department.

“As far as law enforcement goes, it’s divided into an east and west section with Saint Louis Street being the divider, and the new office will go right on the line,” Cockrill said.

Nick Czerwinski has lived in Batesville his whole life and works next door to the new site.

He said even though he thinks the area is safe, he will feel more secure knowing the police department is right next door.

“I think the police department is currently a little bit far and I think having it right here will be super nice,” Czerwinski said.

Cockrill said one goal after the department moves in is to have more foot patrol on the streets, something Czerwinski said is needed in the center of town.

“Being on one of the busiest streets in town will be super nice, I see everything on this street from car crash to a citizen needing help, maybe a wellness check, so I think that’ll definitely help things,” he said.

There is still work being done to the building, but the move will nearly double the space the department has, giving it room to add features that it couldn’t add before.

Cockrill pointed towards a room with several outlets placed high on the wall.

“We hope this at some point in the near future is an active crime center and that’s one thing we didn’t have the ability at the old building,” he said.

The city is hoping to add a real-time crime center to its force in the future, taking inspiration from other police departments.

Batesville also owns the building across the street from the new building. Cockrill said if the department expands, it could use that space to build a new police station.

For now, the chief is ready to connect with his community once he’s closer to them.

“You find out a lot more from the public, but you have to be accessible to the public and therefore I felt needed to be back toward the center of town,” Cockrill said.

