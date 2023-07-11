Canvassers take to Northeast Arkansas attempting to put LEARNS Act on ballot

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A group attempting to put the Arkansas LEARNS Act on the ballot canvased Randolph County on Tuesday.

Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students traveled around Pocahontas attempting to get signatures for its referendum that would put Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders LEARNS Act on the ballot.

“What this will do is slow it down and put it on the ballot in November of 2024. That will give us time to dig in, see if there will be money to pay for it, see how these systems will work, then we can make an informed, educated decision,” said CAPES Executive Director Steve Grappe.

Grappe explained that for the act to make the ballot, a certain number of Arkansans must sign the referendum.

“It’s three percent of the number of people that voted in the last election. There wasn’t a giant turnout. It wasn’t a presidential election. The number that we need here is not very many,” he said.

Many signing the referendum on Tuesday were former educators.

“The people in Arkansas need to be heard concerning our public schools,” said Lawrence County Resident Carolyn Penn, who traveled to sign the referendum for her county.

Most educators signing the referendum believe the entire state should make the decision.

“I think the issue needs to be put on the ballot for people to vote on. The LEARNS Act was rushed through. I don’t think our legislators knew exactly what was in it and the impact it would have on public education,” Former Superintendent Bob McMillon added.

State Representative Jeremy Wooldridge of District 1, which includes portions of Randolph County, released this statement to K8 News regarding CAPES attempting to receive signatures in Randolph County.

“The LEARNS Act expands access to quality education to every kid in our state, empowers parents, and makes Arkansas one of the highest-paying states for starting teachers. We’re confident that as Randolph County families see its implementation they will want to continue to build a bright future for our students and reject efforts to turning the clock back on education.”

CAPES believes it will have the signatures needed in two to three weeks.

