Couple arrested after drug sale leads to overdose

Police arrested a couple after being accused of selling fentanyl to a woman, ultimately causing...
Police arrested a couple after being accused of selling fentanyl to a woman, ultimately causing her death.(Searcy Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a couple after they were accused of selling fentanyl to a woman, ultimately causing her death.

According to the Searcy Police Department, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, along with Searcy police detectives, were called to investigate the overdose death of a 26-year-old Searcy woman.

During the investigation, officers identified Leroy and Tara Sanders as the suspects that sold the fentanyl to the woman.

Searcy police also said Leroy and Tara were also suspected of selling fentanyl to a Searcy man in February 2023, leading to his death.

Leroy and Tara were both arrested for aggravated death by delivery and delivery of fentanyl.

Tara also faces a charge of furnishing prohibited articles in a correctional facility.

Searcy police stated that at the time of the arrest, Leroy and Tara were out on bond for previous arrests of trafficking fentanyl.

