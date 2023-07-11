Energy Alert
Farmer donates 6000 ears of corn to food bank

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lending a helping hand to the hungry, a local farmer from Marmaduke did just that Tuesday by bringing some of the corn he planted to the food bank.

Cliff Carter and others worked together and picked 6000 ears of corn to drop off at the Food Bank of northeast Arkansas.

Carter said he plants a little batch to give back which in the grand scene of things does not feel like that much and said it is the least he can do.

“This is only 1/10 of a percent of the corn that we grow and so it’s not really a sacrifice so it’s really something we can do to bless the community,” Carter said

He and others also dropped off a bin of watermelons and the foodbank said they could not be more thankful for his generous donation.

