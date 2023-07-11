Energy Alert
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

By Madison Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family is celebrating the arrival of their third child and newfound fame.

Brett Sillis, and his partner, Amanda, welcomed Brynlee on Saturday, June 8, but it wasn’t Brynlee’s arrival that garnered all the attention. It was the reaction of her father and the faces he made during the delivery that was captured in pictures.

“ you didn’t see everything I seen. ” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Brett Allen Sills

Posted by Amanda Renee' on Sunday, July 9, 2023

“I don’t know I was just shocked,” Brett said about why he made the faces as baby Brynlee came into the world. “Watching a baby being born.”

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame, something Mother Amanda did not expect.

“We didn’t even look at them until I got back into the room like later on afterwards, and then I seen those, and I just was like ‘I have to post these,” Amanda said.

Since the photos have been shared on Facebook less than 2 days ago,  the post with the priceless photos has been commented on by more than a thousand people and has almost 4,000 reactions.

Amanda says she’s recovering well, and it feels great to be back home with the rest of her family.

“Being in the hospital any amount of time feels like forever,” she said. “When they told us we could go we were just like, so excited.”

Amanda says she wants to get the pictures printed and framed.

