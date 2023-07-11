Energy Alert
Governor Sanders providing state aid for rising school insurance rates

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is looking to provide aid to school districts in covering the cost of rising insurance rates.

According to a news release, school districts in the state are facing substantial increases in rates for the upcoming year, averaging nearly 130%.

“What these insurance providers are doing to our schools is outrageous. They gave districts no reasonable justification for skyrocketing premium costs. It’s clear that they’re just trying to line their pockets on the backs of Arkansas children and taxpayers,” Governor Sanders said. “To prevent our districts from facing financial difficulties, my administration is stepping up to help them cover rising premium costs.”

Sanders authorized the state to cover 30% of the cost increase.

If it receives legislative approval, the funds would come from the state’s restricted reserve account.

