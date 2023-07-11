Energy Alert
Jonesboro intersection blocked due to crash with possible injuries

Crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and East Johnson Avenue
Crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and East Johnson Avenue(Arizona's Family)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to a crash at a busy Jonesboro intersection.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10 at the intersection of Main Street and East Johnson Avenue.

The crash was between two vehicles with possible injuries, according to the desk sergeant.

The desk sergeant could not say what the extent of those injuries was.

The intersection is blocked at this time as crews work to clear the scene.

K8 News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

