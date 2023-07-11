July 11: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to clear skies and a comfortable morning across Region 8.

It will be another day of sunshine and low humidity.

We could see a couple more passing clouds today, but otherwise, it will be nice with temperatures right around 90°.

The humidity starts to return tonight, with lows only falling into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Small rain chances return by Wednesday, but also the higher heat index values return.

Heat index values on Wednesday will be right around 105°.

Heat advisories will likely be needed in parts of the area for the rest of the week.

We will also watch the overnight hours Wednesday Night, Thursday night, and Friday night for rain chances to increase as complexes of storms move through Region 8.

Rain chances stay with us into next week.

News Headlines

Arkansas schools are having problems keeping up with the demand for summer food programs. Some areas have doubled the number they serve..

There’s a growing concern about the summer learning loss your kids may experience.

More public meetings are set for today on the Jonesboro Sportplex, the topics of discussion.

A new area code will soon be added to Northeast Arkansas what you’ll soon have to do when dialing a phone number.

