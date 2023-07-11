Juvenile Detention Center looking for more funding

CRAIGHEAD CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Increasing funding to handle inmates. The Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center is one of only seven in the state, but they want to make sure they are not the next one to go under.

It’s almost been 20 years since the Craighead County Sheriff’s office last had an increase in funding for the Juvenile Detention center, and there has never been a greater need for it than right now.

“With the increase of juvenile crime that we have seen since COVID especially has risen quite a bit and it’s not uncommon for us to have juveniles housed here that are from the southeast, southwest parts of the state,” Marty Boyd said

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said as the number of facilities decreases it gets harder to find places to put juveniles because they cost more than an older inmate.

“We have to have more detention officers per inmate than you would an adult, different classification as what a juvenile is charged with too,” Boyd said.

With manpower being an issue for departments all over they cannot just hire more people which puts them in a hole.

“Right now, we are losing money. Craighead County loses money on a daily rate of juveniles,” Boyd said.

That daily rate is 25 dollars a day and although that does not sound too bad it’s something that adds up quickly in their budget and Boyd looked at what would happen if they did or didn’t get the increase.

“We can increase the number of juveniles we can hold if we get it,” Boyd said. “If we don’t get that passed basically, we don’t have a place to put offenders.”

If they had to take inmates to other places because they are full or can’t afford it that creates a trickle-down problem.

“It’s possible that we would have to take them to another facility around the state and you would take officers off the street driving across the state,” Boyd said.

A final decision will be made at the next Craighead County Quorum Court meeting.

