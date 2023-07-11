Megan McClure returns to alma mater, named A-State assistant soccer coach

One of the most decorated players in Arkansas State soccer history is returning to Jonesboro, as head coach Brian Dooley announced Tuesday the hiring of Megan McClure to his staff as assistant coach.

“Our Red Wolves soccer family welcomes back one of our all-time greats,” said Dooley. “Megan helped bring our program to the next level as a player. Now, she is giving back to help our program grow even more. She understands what is needed to be the best. Megan has the experience, energy, and credibility a top goalkeeping coach needs.”

McClure joins Dooley’s staff after a brief pro soccer career. McClure joined Albanian powerhouse KFF Vllaznia Shkodër in 2022 after training with Racing Louisville following her standout A-State career.

“I am excited to once again be a part of this top-flight women’s soccer program,” said McClure. “I look forward to working with Coach Dooley and our wonderful staff we have here at Arkansas State. I hope to be a positive influence on the team and foster personal growth and confidence within our student athletes.”

Wrapping up a remarkable five-year career wearing the Scarlet and Black, McClure was the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Goalkeeper of the Year helping the Red Wolves to back-to-back SBC regular season titles. She finished her career leading the program in wins (33), goals-against average (0.97), shutouts (27), starts (64) and minutes played (5,833). Her 270 career saves ranks third in program history.

A super-senior in 2021, McClure posted a 1.03 goals-against averaged with 87 saves for a .829 save percentage. Her 87 saves ranked as the fifth-most in a single-season and the 10 wins between the posts are the second-most for a single-season. During the 2020-21 season, McClure started all 17 games helping A-State to its first SBC regular season conference title. She set single-season program records with 11 wins, a 0.53 goals-against average and 11 shutouts. She logged seven shutouts in the eight league matches played and ranked third nationally with the 11 clean sheets.

McClure made 19 starts in 2019 and recorded nine shutouts. She logged 73 saves and had a .793 save percentage that season to finish with a 0.96 goals-against average, third-best in single-season history. In 2018, she appeared in seven games and clocked 585 minutes between the posts with 28 saves and a clean sheet. In her freshman campaign, she appeared in five matches and logged 24 saves.

