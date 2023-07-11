Energy Alert
Moody (AL) RB Blaine Burke commits to Arkansas State for 2024

The Red Wolves continue to assemble their 2024 recruiting class.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues their recruiting pipeline in Alabama.

Moody running back Blaine Burke committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday. He’s the 10th commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Burke led the Blue Devils in 2022 with 1,605 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 31 receptions for 367 yards and 4 scores.

Burke had offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Minnesota, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee, UAB, and UT Martin.

Arkansas State Football - 2024 Commitments

RB Blaine Burke (Moody - AL)

TE Kaelen Juniel (Malvern)

DB David Moore (North Crowley - TX)

DB Brandon Barnes Jr. (Skyline - TX)

DB Josh Stone (Carver Atlanta - GA)

WR/TE Jabari Bush (Paetow - TX)

DB Kemari Nix (Kell - GA)

RB Devin Spencer (Sumner - FL)

WR Kiandre Terry (Jackson Academy - MS)

WR Jayvion Showers (Pensacola Catholic - FL)

