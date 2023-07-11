Moody (AL) RB Blaine Burke commits to Arkansas State for 2024

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues their recruiting pipeline in Alabama.

Moody running back Blaine Burke committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday. He’s the 10th commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Burke led the Blue Devils in 2022 with 1,605 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 31 receptions for 367 yards and 4 scores.

After a great conversation with my family and coaches I am blessed to say I have committed to @AStateFB thank you to all my coaches and all of the coaches who have recruited me through the process @jakeganus @CoachAKwon @coacheastham_15 @CoachLovings @CoachButchJones @Camwillis_ pic.twitter.com/HLm0qQfCFH — Tylan Blaine Burke (@blaine5burke) July 11, 2023

Burke had offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Minnesota, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee, UAB, and UT Martin.

Arkansas State Football - 2024 Commitments

RB Blaine Burke (Moody - AL)

TE Kaelen Juniel (Malvern)

DB David Moore (North Crowley - TX)

DB Brandon Barnes Jr. (Skyline - TX)

DB Josh Stone (Carver Atlanta - GA)

WR/TE Jabari Bush (Paetow - TX)

DB Kemari Nix (Kell - GA)

RB Devin Spencer (Sumner - FL)

WR Kiandre Terry (Jackson Academy - MS)

WR Jayvion Showers (Pensacola Catholic - FL)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.