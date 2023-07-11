Energy Alert
New Missouri law allows first responders to use Narcan alternatives

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A provision contained within Missouri’s Senate Bill 186 expands the options first responders have in the event of an opioid overdose.

Under current state law, first responders are allowed to buy and administer naxolone, an opioid blocker used to stop the effects of opioid OD. The new provision also adds language to allow “any other drug or device approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration.”

This applies to products like Opvee, a nasal spray product that contains nalmefene, which performs similarly to naxolone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2,155 Missouri residents died of a drug overdose in 2021, the most recent year data was available.

Justin Hall works as a first aid instructor at Healing House Inc. He says that fentanyl is appearing in more and more places.

“We’re finding it in stimulants and in downers in other drugs,” Hall said. “So, a lot of people don’t know what they’re taking. They think they’re taking meth or even smoking weed. People are lacing it with fentanyl.”

In 2021, 2,155 Missourians died of an overdose, according to the CDC. The state’s hardest hit areas are St. Louis City and rural Dent and Washington counties.

