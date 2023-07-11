Pittman, Jefferson, Jackson, & Sanders to represent Arkansas at SEC Media Days

Talking season arrives next week for the Southeastern Conference as the league’s annual gathering of the media shifts to a new city in Nashville, Tenn. Head Coach Sam Pittman will be joined by DE Landon Jackson, QB KJ Jefferson and RB Raheim Sanders to the event, which will feature Arkansas on Wednesday, July 19.

Jackson enters his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring from LSU. The Texarkana, Texas native played in all 13 games in 2022, including seven starts. He made 23 tackles with three sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. His three sacks last season are the third-most among returning players. Jackson made huge strides during spring practices and is projected to be a starter on the defensive line this fall.

Jefferson is poised to rewrite several sections of the Arkansas record book this fall as he enters his third straight season as the full-time starter. Going into the season, he resides in Arkansas’ all-time Top 10 in completions (436 – 7th), yards (5,816 – 7th), touchdown passes (48 – 6th), 300-yard passing games (5 – 3rd), total plays (1,028 – 6th), total yards (7,245 – 5th) and touchdown responsibility (67 – 4th).

Sanders’ sophomore season was spectacular last fall as he ran for 1,443 yards to finish second in the league and 13th nationally. His 1,443 yards are the fourth-most by a Razorback in a single season. He is the first Arkansas player to run for over 1,400 yards and return the following season since the legendary Darren McFadden did it during the 2006-07 seasons. Sanders has already been named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele.

Arkansas will participate along with Alabama during the morning session on July 19.

