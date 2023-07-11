Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Pittman, Jefferson, Jackson, & Sanders to represent Arkansas at SEC Media Days

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference...
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Talking season arrives next week for the Southeastern Conference as the league’s annual gathering of the media shifts to a new city in Nashville, Tenn. Head Coach Sam Pittman will be joined by DE Landon Jackson, QB KJ Jefferson and RB Raheim Sanders to the event, which will feature Arkansas on Wednesday, July 19.

Jackson enters his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring from LSU. The Texarkana, Texas native played in all 13 games in 2022, including seven starts. He made 23 tackles with three sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. His three sacks last season are the third-most among returning players. Jackson made huge strides during spring practices and is projected to be a starter on the defensive line this fall.

Jefferson is poised to rewrite several sections of the Arkansas record book this fall as he enters his third straight season as the full-time starter. Going into the season, he resides in Arkansas’ all-time Top 10 in completions (436 – 7th), yards (5,816 – 7th), touchdown passes (48 – 6th), 300-yard passing games (5 – 3rd), total plays (1,028 – 6th), total yards (7,245 – 5th) and touchdown responsibility (67 – 4th).

Sanders’ sophomore season was spectacular last fall as he ran for 1,443 yards to finish second in the league and 13th nationally. His 1,443 yards are the fourth-most by a Razorback in a single season. He is the first Arkansas player to run for over 1,400 yards and return the following season since the legendary Darren McFadden did it during the 2006-07 seasons. Sanders has already been named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele.

Arkansas will participate along with Alabama during the morning session on July 19.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A news release on Monday, July 10 said Joel Williams is wanted by the agency on multiple felony...
Police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Crash with injury on Highway 67 near Exit 85
Lanes reopen following crash with injury on Highway 67
A Pocahontas man died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Police arrested a woman after they said she attacked the staff in a Paragould emergency room.
Police: Woman kicked, spat on hospital staff
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge 54-year-old Darin Wright with two counts of...
Man accused of setting relative’s home on fire

Latest News

Arkansas State head football coach
Butch Jones, Justin Parks, Melique Straker will represent Arkansas State at SBC Media Days
Arkansas State football is celebrating their 50th season at their home stadium in 2023. It...
Arkansas State football celebrating 50th season of home stadium
Arkansas State reveals bracket for best football home games over last 50 seasons
Arkansas baseball logo
Four Razorbacks selected in Day 2 of 2023 MLB Draft