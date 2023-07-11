Energy Alert
Southwest Airlines launches seasonal nonstop flights between Memphis and Washington D.C.

Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Airlines launched its seasonal daily nonstop service between Memphis and Washington D.C., Memphis International Airport announced on Tuesday.

The service will operate through Sept. 4.

Memphis to Washington D.C.:

  • Departs: 8:25 AM (CT)
  • Arrives: 11:35 AM (ET)

Washington D.C. to Memphis:

  • Departs: 5:05 PM (ET)
  • Arrives: 6:20 PM (CT)

The Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) brings Southwest’s number of destinations from MEM to eight, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Orlando, and Phoenix.

For more information about this and other flights, visit click here.

