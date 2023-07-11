Suspect in fatal interstate shooting sentenced to life

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of shooting and killing a Crittenden County man on Interstate 40 nearly two years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to a Tuesday news release from Arkansas State Police, a jury found 26-year-old Justin Mays of Forrest City guilty on June 28 of capital murder, two counts of terroristic acts, and two counts of first-degree battery.

The shooting happened in the early morning of Aug. 21, 2021, when Mays reportedly opened fire on a vehicle traveling along I-40, killing 21-year-old Kindylen Roberts of Marion, and injuring two others.

A judge sentenced Mays to life without parole plus 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.