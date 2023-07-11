Energy Alert
Suspect in fatal interstate shooting sentenced to life

The man accused of the shooting and killing on Interstate 40 nearly two years ago will now spend the rest of his life in prison.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of shooting and killing a Crittenden County man on Interstate 40 nearly two years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to a Tuesday news release from Arkansas State Police, a jury found 26-year-old Justin Mays of Forrest City guilty on June 28 of capital murder, two counts of terroristic acts, and two counts of first-degree battery.

The shooting happened in the early morning of Aug. 21, 2021, when Mays reportedly opened fire on a vehicle traveling along I-40, killing 21-year-old Kindylen Roberts of Marion, and injuring two others.

A judge sentenced Mays to life without parole plus 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

