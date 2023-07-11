Two Razorbacks selected in final day of 2023 MLB Draft

Arkansas pitcher Cody Adcock and infielder Caleb Cali were selected on the third and final day of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Adcock was taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the 13th round (No. 378 overall), and Cali was picked up by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round (No. 487 overall).

The duo joins pitcher Jaxon Wiggins (second round compensation, No. 68 overall – Chicago Cubs), pitcher Hunter Hollan (third round, No. 74 overall – Cincinnati), outfielder Tavian Josenberger (third round, No. 100 overall), outfielder Jace Bohrofen (sixth round, No. 184 – Toronto Blue Jays) and outfielder Jared Wegner (ninth round, No. 282 overall – New York Yankees) as part of the Razorbacks’ 2023 draft class.

Arkansas concluded this year’s MLB draft with seven selections and now boasts 259 overall draft selections in program history. Excluding 2020′s five-round draft, the Hogs have had six or more players selected every year since 2016. Seven or more Razorbacks have heard their names called in the top 20 rounds for five consecutive years, excluding 2020.

Adcock, the 19th Arkansas pitcher drafted since 2019, made 26 appearances with eight starts and posted a 4-2 record with a 5.88 ERA, 46 strikeouts and one save in 52 innings this past season. The Texarkana, Ark., native’s best outing of the year came in a start against SEC foe Auburn on March 19 as he struck out a season-best six over six scoreless innings.

Cali, meanwhile, slashed .308/.412/.512 with nine home runs and 37 RBI in 2023, his first season as a Razorback. The Montverde, Fla., product had 15 multi-hit games, including a team-leading five three-hit games, and 11 multi-RBI games. In SEC play, Cali was the Hogs’ best hitter, slashing a team-best .340/.439/.596 with six homers and 25 RBI in 26 games.

In addition to the seven draft selections, seven Razorback high-school signees – infielder Aidan Miller (first round, No. 27 overall – Philadelphia Phillies), outfielder Kendall George (first round, No. 36 overall – Los Angeles Dodgers), infielder Nazzan Zanetello (second round, No. 50 overall – Boston Red Sox), infielder Walker Martin (second round, No. 52 overall – San Francisco Giants), pitcher Dylan Questad (fifth round, No. 150 overall – Minnesota Twins), pitcher Barrett Kent (eighth round, No. 234 overall – Los Angeles Angels) and pitcher Gabe Gaeckle (20th round, No. 588 overall – Cincinnati) – were selected. Arkansas led all teams with seven drafted signees, while Florida State and Oregon each had six.

The deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have their exhausted college eligibility, is 4 p.m. CT Tuesday, July 25.

