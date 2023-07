JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The State of A-State continues. It’s summer updates on several Arkansas State sports.

Hear from head coach Tommy Raffo on the search for a new pitching coach, youth camp, Red Wolves playing summer ball, and building their roster for 2024.

2023 State of A-State

Baseball

Men’s Golf

Women’s Golf

Volleyball

Men’s Basketball

Football

Women’s Soccer

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.