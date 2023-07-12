Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Central Arkansas school district working to overcome teacher shortage

North Little Rock School District works to address teacher shortage for upcoming school year
North Little Rock School District works to address teacher shortage for upcoming school year(KARK)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - With less than a month to go for the North Little Rock School district’s first day of school, officials say they’re working to overcome a shortage of teachers.

North Little Rock School District Superindendent Dr. Gregory Pilewski told KARK-TV in Little Rock they’re doing several things to attract more hires and retain the teachers they have.

Since the start of the year, over 120 teachers have resigned from their positions.

Dr. Pilewski believes there are several reasons why, including the after-effects of COVID, changes made to the school district, and the discipline issues with students.

“There was an increase in fighting then it kind of subsided a little bit and we saw a pick back up in January and that’s why our school board we’ve adopted a different policy as it relates to fighting that went into place in May.” Dr. Pilewski said.

He said he plans to have a teacher advisory panel that will meet once a month to discuss any problems.

To read more about this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With almost 3,000 shares in just one day, Brynlee and her parents are on their way to fame,...
Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A news release on Monday, July 10 said Joel Williams is wanted by the agency on multiple felony...
Police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Crash with injury on Highway 67 near Exit 85
Lanes reopen following crash with injury on Highway 67
Police arrested a woman after they said she attacked the staff in a Paragould emergency room.
Police: Woman kicked, spat on hospital staff
A Pocahontas man died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Police at Campbell Clinic in Collierville
Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville
Organization to give out food vouchers for storm victims
Organization to give out food vouchers for storm victims
Organization providing food vouchers to residents impacted by storms in Poinsett County
Organization providing food vouchers to storm victims
Moody (AL) RB Blaine Burke commits to Arkansas State for 2024