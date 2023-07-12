Central Arkansas school district working to overcome teacher shortage

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - With less than a month to go for the North Little Rock School district’s first day of school, officials say they’re working to overcome a shortage of teachers.

North Little Rock School District Superindendent Dr. Gregory Pilewski told KARK-TV in Little Rock they’re doing several things to attract more hires and retain the teachers they have.

Since the start of the year, over 120 teachers have resigned from their positions.

Dr. Pilewski believes there are several reasons why, including the after-effects of COVID, changes made to the school district, and the discipline issues with students.

“There was an increase in fighting then it kind of subsided a little bit and we saw a pick back up in January and that’s why our school board we’ve adopted a different policy as it relates to fighting that went into place in May.” Dr. Pilewski said.

He said he plans to have a teacher advisory panel that will meet once a month to discuss any problems.

To read more about this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.