City hopes to make intersection safer with new traffic addition

A look at the intersection of Highway 140 and Country Club Road in Osceola where there will...
A look at the intersection of Highway 140 and Country Club Road in Osceola where there will soon be a turn lane.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An intersection in Osceola has been causing issues for drivers needing to make a sharp left turn.

The city is working with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to build a turn lane on Highway 140 at the intersection of Country Club Road.

This has been a long time coming as for years locals have been pushing for a turn lane. It was something the city could not afford, but now the change is coming.

“It’s going to make the town safer for sure,” Vandie James said.

The intersection is right near Walmart and around the corner from Osceola High School. When kids head back to school, it could become the busiest intersection in town.

“There is a lot of pickups out there and in the afternoon for school right in that area so that may people slow down right there picking their kids up,” Ronald Martin said.

Ronald Martin has lived in Osceola his entire life and said he knows the danger of this spot firsthand.

“I had a friend that was killed right there, they are supposed to slow down to 45 mph in that area but not many do it so I think it would be a good thing,” Martin said.

In just five months, Angela Hatfield has seen her fair share of close calls and thinks the turn lane will do wonders for safety.

“I’ve been here these past five months and I have seen three wrecks and possibly two more wrecks that could have been dangerous, I heard there is a high school out that way I am worried about the kids,” Hatfield said.

ARDOT has already started construction on the project.

